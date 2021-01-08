Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $35.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $284.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.