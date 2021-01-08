Bank of America Downgrades M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded M.D.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.29.

NYSE:MDC opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 38.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 123.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

