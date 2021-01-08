Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $284.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 137,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.