Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,982 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 70,196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,783,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.