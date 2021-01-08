Bancor (BNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146.64 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Bancor token can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003838 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bancor has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $146.64 million and $48.21 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00037474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00267549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00027687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,001.10 or 0.02558169 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 97,629,897 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.