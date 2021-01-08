Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BSBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

BSBR stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 59.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

