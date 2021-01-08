Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBAR. HSBC raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,664.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $604.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

