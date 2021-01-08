Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Santander lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Banco BBVA Argentina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NYSE BBAR opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 291,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 444,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

