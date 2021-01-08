Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Santander lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Banco BBVA Argentina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.
NYSE BBAR opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
