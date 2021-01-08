Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.