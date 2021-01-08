B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Up 5.7%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $45.82. Approximately 233,631 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 164,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,000.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $487,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 115,000 shares of company stock worth $3,153,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 558.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

