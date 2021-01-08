B. Riley Comments on Freddie Mac’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freddie Mac in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.63. Freddie Mac has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

