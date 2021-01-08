Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AZRE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC cut Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE AZRE opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at $661,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

