Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXSM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AXSM traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 236,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,646. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 62.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.