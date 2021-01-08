Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $617,809.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,773.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $446,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,135.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,424. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

