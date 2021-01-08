Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001495 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $33.52 million and $11.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00038292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.85 or 0.00273834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00029448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,095.73 or 0.02635420 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011839 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,937,510 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

