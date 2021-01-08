Axel Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Axel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for 0.6% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,844,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Okta by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after buying an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after buying an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,019,478.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,649 shares of company stock worth $72,317,626. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.87. 42,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,308. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.77 and a 200-day moving average of $222.78. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $287.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of -129.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

