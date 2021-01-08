Axel Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 700.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.49. 266,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,999. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

