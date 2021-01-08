Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACLS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of ACLS opened at $31.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

