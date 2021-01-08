Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) shares rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $41.20. Approximately 540,961 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 454,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

In other Avista news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

