Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.54 and last traded at $43.76. Approximately 985,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 691,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

AVNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,315,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

