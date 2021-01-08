Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) & Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) Head to Head Comparison

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) and Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Avid Technology has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avid Technology and Liquid Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology $411.79 million 1.81 $7.60 million $0.36 46.81 Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Holdings Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avid Technology and Liquid Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avid Technology currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 15.43%. Given Avid Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Technology and Liquid Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology 5.19% -11.17% 6.05% Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avid Technology beats Liquid Holdings Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite. Its audio products and solutions comprise Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process; Sibelius solution to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 line of complementary control surfaces and consoles; S1 and S4 audio control surfaces; and VENUE | S6L live sound system for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

