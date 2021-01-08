Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given Buy Rating by Smith Barney Citigroup Analysts

Smith Barney Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.08.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $163.27. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

