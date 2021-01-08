Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.50

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 18429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Get Avaya alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.28 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000.

About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.