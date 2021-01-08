Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVYA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Avaya has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Avaya by 28,311.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $20,120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 929,032 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,899,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,489,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.