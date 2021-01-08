Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy Sells 59,418 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,654,197.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AVTR opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avantor by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,709,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 799,276 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1,202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.