AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Domingo Hurtado Sells 125 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,246.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,161.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,167.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,267.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

