Autonio (NIOX) Trading 22.1% Higher This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Autonio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, IDEX and Ethfinex. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $184,326.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00103208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00419739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00216839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050268 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Exrates, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.