Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.6% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,131 shares of company stock valued at $12,854,500 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $168.85 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.48 and its 200-day moving average is $152.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

