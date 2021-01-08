Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lowered by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.60.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,131 shares of company stock valued at $12,854,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.37. The company had a trading volume of 48,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.67. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

