Autolus Therapeutics plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene forecasts that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%.

AUTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $962,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

