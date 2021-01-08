Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AUTL. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.
NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. 2,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,208. The company has a market capitalization of $478.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.
