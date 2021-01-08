Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AUTL. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. 2,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,208. The company has a market capitalization of $478.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

