Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADSK. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.04.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $315.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.48 and a 200 day moving average of $251.32. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $316.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 131.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,678,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,960,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

