Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADSK. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.04.
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $315.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.48 and a 200 day moving average of $251.32. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $316.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 131.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,678,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,960,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
