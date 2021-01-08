Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR) Insider Buys £21,000 in Stock

Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR) insider James Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

Shares of ARR stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £156.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.59. Aurora Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 242 ($3.16).

Get Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) alerts:

Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.