Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR) Insider Buys £21,000 in Stock

Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR) insider James Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).
Shares of ARR stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £156.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.59. Aurora Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 242 ($3.16).
Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) Company Profile
