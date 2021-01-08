AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 43.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.86. 1,743,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,341,414. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

