AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.63.

ATRC opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $58.03.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,447,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,263,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,253,611.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,547.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,355,096. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AtriCure by 9.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AtriCure by 35.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

