ATN (ATN) One Day Volume Tops $29,807.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, ATN has traded up 75.2% against the dollar. ATN has a market cap of $1.29 million and $29,807.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit, RightBTC and Allcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00104554 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00433964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00224503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00047852 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit, Allcoin and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

