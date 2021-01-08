Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $279,150.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00110102 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00448204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00250897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051281 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

