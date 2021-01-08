Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Atkore International Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atkore International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

ATKR traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $48.10.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $477.42 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $1,394,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $294,712.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,817.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 287,679 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

