Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atkore International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. Atkore International Group has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $477.42 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,394,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $83,081.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,357.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $3,833,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $780,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

