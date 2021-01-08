Athene (NYSE:ATH) & Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) Critical Analysis

Athene (NYSE:ATH) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Athene has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Athene and Federal Life Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene $16.26 billion 0.54 $2.17 billion $6.94 6.66 Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.85 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Athene has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Profitability

This table compares Athene and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene N/A 7.94% 0.69% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Athene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Athene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Athene and Federal Life Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene 0 1 7 0 2.88 Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Athene currently has a consensus target price of $47.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Athene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Athene is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Summary

Athene beats Federal Life Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products. It also offers funding agreements and group annuities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

