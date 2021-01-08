Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASBFY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Investec upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

