Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASBFY. Investec upgraded Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

