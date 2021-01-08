AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) (LON:ASTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $475.00

AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) (LON:ASTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.21) and last traded at GBX 441 ($5.76), with a volume of 3265606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411 ($5.37).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 408.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 385.07. The firm has a market cap of £57.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86.

AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) Company Profile (LON:ASTO)

AssetCo plc engages in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in the Middle East and internationally. The company offers outsourced fire and rescue services. Its solutions include recruitment, training, and provision of personnel; development of internationally accredited operating standards; operational asset procurement; and asset and facilities management services.

