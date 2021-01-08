Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report sales of $157.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.10 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 434.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $235.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $474.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $221.10 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $349.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.62.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $304,320.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,917 shares of company stock valued at $18,132,783. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after buying an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 143,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.88. The company had a trading volume of 937,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,136. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -94.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

