Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Raised to $10.00 at BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price raised by BWS Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE ARLO opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

