Arkle Resources PLC (ARK.L) (LON:ARK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.20

Arkle Resources PLC (ARK.L) (LON:ARK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03), with a volume of 52934290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. It explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mine River gold project that comprises 5 licenses covering an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Wicklow and Wexford counties; the Inishowen gold project, which consists of two licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal County; and the Ladyswell project, which consists two licenses covering an area of 43 square kilometers in West Cork County.

