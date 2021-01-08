Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded to “Buy” by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $335.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup cut Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $299.67 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $296.18. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $121,246.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,632.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $103,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,222 shares of company stock worth $86,716,622. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,875,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after buying an additional 67,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.