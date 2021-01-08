Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 3,650 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.64, for a total transaction of $1,038,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,448.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,916 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,499,689.76.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 2,737 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $741,617.52.
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $440,737.20.
- On Wednesday, November 18th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $451,440.60.
- On Friday, November 13th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,686 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total transaction of $2,348,781.26.
- On Monday, November 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $103,246.96.
- On Friday, November 6th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,169 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $824,066.76.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total transaction of $798,211.92.
Shares of ANET opened at $295.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.90. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $296.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
