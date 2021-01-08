Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 3,650 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.64, for a total transaction of $1,038,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,448.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,916 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,499,689.76.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 2,737 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $741,617.52.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $440,737.20.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $451,440.60.

On Friday, November 13th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,686 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total transaction of $2,348,781.26.

On Monday, November 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $103,246.96.

On Friday, November 6th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,169 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $824,066.76.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total transaction of $798,211.92.

Shares of ANET opened at $295.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.90. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $296.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

