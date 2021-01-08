Argus Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $410.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Argus from $334.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.34.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $369.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.74. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 68,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.