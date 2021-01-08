Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE AR opened at C$2.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$846.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$125.77 million during the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

